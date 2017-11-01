Europe returns with new album 'Walk the Earth'

It has been 30 years since they stormed the charts with their breakthrough hit 'The Final Countdown', but Swedish metal band 'Europe' are still rocking on. They recently released their new studio album 'Walk the Earth' and as Showcase's Zeynep Gokce reports, it won't be too long until they're reuniting with fans.