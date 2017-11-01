Roundtable: Are smartphones hijacking our minds?​

Most of us can't imagine life without a smartphone… So why are some in Silicon Valley disconnecting themselves from their devices? They're people who helped create the technology we use the most on our phones - social media. Developers, who believe it is hijacking our minds, changing the way our brains work and even affecting democracy. At the Roundtable was Dr. Nicholas Kardaras. He's a psychotherapist and author of 'Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction is Highjacking Our Kids - and How to Break the Trance; Dr Daria Kuss who's a psychologist and senior lecturer in psychology from Nottingham Trent University; Also with us was social media psychologist, Amy Orben; And Jordan Marshall who is an employment expert from the IPSE which is an independent body representing self-employed people in the UK. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world