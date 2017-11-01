November 1, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
New York Truck Attack: Police presence will be doubled in busy areas
Security in New York City has been beefed up with extra deployments at key points. TRT World's Franck Ucciardo reports from the scene of the Manhattan attack. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
New York Truck Attack: Police presence will be doubled in busy areas
Explore