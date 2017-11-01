New York Truck Attack: Police presence will be doubled in busy areas

Security in New York City has been beefed up with extra deployments at key points. TRT World's Franck Ucciardo reports from the scene of the Manhattan attack. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world