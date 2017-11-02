WORLD
Barzani bows out
Masoud Barzani has stepped down after 12 years at the helm of the Kurdish Regional Government. Now, he says his authority should be shared between different branches of government. But while MPs discussed the plan on Sunday, Barzani's supporters stormed the regional parliament, and attacked opposition politicians. A little over a month ago, people in the region voted overwhelmingly to break away from Baghdad. But that led to days of fighting with Iraqi forces, which retook the city of Kirkuk. Now, the region is in turmoil. But the outgoing KRG leader stands by his decision. So what will Barzani's legacy be? And how will his resignation impact the region? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
Barzani bows out
November 2, 2017
