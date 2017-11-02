Money Talks: Turkey aims for $500M flower exports

Turkey's exports of ornamental flowers were worth $80M 2016 and growers expect this tally to hit $100M by the end of 2017. Mobin Nasir reports from Antalya on the potential and the challenges for this budding industry.