November 2, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: Crude oil Prices increase to critical level
Crude oil prices push above the critical level with many investors betting they will keep on climbing. For more energy expert and author of the upcoming book ‘Saudi, Inc.’ Ellen Wald joins us from Jacksonville Florida. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Money Talks: Crude oil Prices increase to critical level
Explore