Roundtable: Online Extremism

The UK government is cracking down on terrorist propaganda. But will harsher penalties for viewing extremist content online reduce terror attacks? In response to an increase in terror attacks in the UK, Britain's Home Secretary wants prison sentences of up to 15 years for those who look at extremism online. But is the law too harsh? And how will it be policed?