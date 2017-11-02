WORLD
Donald Campbell’s legacy lives on in Coniston
Some of the world's fastest powerboats are in the English Lake District this week in pursuit of new records. The notorious Coniston water once again hosted the fastest racers ever on water. It also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the legendary Donald Campbell's death on his famous boat Bluebird. Beyond the Game's Chris Skudder was there.... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
