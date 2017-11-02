WORLD
No Man's An Island: Residents bid to buy Scottish island
Residents of Scotland's Isle of Ulva are banding together to buy their island home. It's current owner, the former British army officer Jamie Howard, has put the island up for sale. His family has owned it for more than seventy years and rents homes to Ulva's six remaining inhabitants. Two hundred years ago Ulva, had a population of more than five hundred but now there are only six residents left. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
