The War in Syria: Refugees fleeing Raqqa shelter in Idlib camp

Idlib province is the last major stronghold of opposition factions in Syria, and has become home to thousands of displaced people. Not all of them are from Syria. In the Assalam Camp, the conditions are basic, but as Abubakr al Shamahi reports, for many it's an improvement on where they've come from.