Raqqa: City of Ghosts​

For years, the citizen journalist group 'Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently' reported brutal atrocities carried out by Daesh in their self-proclaimed capital. Now, Daesh has been defeated and the US proclaimed Raqqa 'liberated'. But the Syrian activism group's co-founder, Abdalaziz Alhamza, tells us that those who have taken over aren't much better than the previous regime.