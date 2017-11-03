WORLD
US' extreme vetting solution, 100 years after Balfour, and Raqqa’s City of Ghosts
A deadly rampage in New York City prompts President Trump to order a step up of extreme vetting of immigrants. But would that keep America safe? Meanwhile, it's been 100 years since Arthur Balfour declared the UK’s support for a Jewish state in Palestine. We debate the Balfour Declaration’s contested legacy. And we speak to Syrian activist Abdalaziz Alhamza who says the US botched its mililtary campaign that kicked Daesh out of Raqqa. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 3, 2017
