Strait Talk: Turkey, Iraq mend ties after KRG’s referendum, behind Saudi Arabia’s calls for reforms

Strait Talk this week talks about the relationship between Turkey and Iraq after the KRG referendum backfired and what’s behind Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince’s calls for ‘moderate Islam’. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world