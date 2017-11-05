Climate Change: Efforts still not enough to meet Paris targets

On Monday The United Nations Climate Change Conference will meet in Bonn. In 2015 strict new limits on carbon emissions were set but the US has threatened to pull out and critics say not enough is being done to meet the targets. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world