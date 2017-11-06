Texas Church Shooting: At least 26 dead in shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs

The shooting occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County. It comes just over a month after a gunman in Las Vegas killed 58 people and wounded hundreds attending an outdoor concert. Around 20 people were also wounded in the shooting incident. "We believe he's a young white male, maybe in his early 20s. He was dressed in all black, tactical-type gear and was wearing a ballistic vest," said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ediz Tiyansan reports.