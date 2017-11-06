North Korea Defectors: Escapees in Seoul describe life across the border

30,000 North Korean defectors live in South Korea. Their experiences give a rare insight into the isolated regime. They reveal a secretive country where even the mention of the country's rulers can lead to dire consequences. Shamim Chowdhury met some of them in Seoul.