Saudi Arabia crackdown

Police have arrested some of Saudi Arabia’s most powerful men. They include two dozen royal family members, cabinet ministers and billionaire businessmen. The government calls it a crackdown on corruption, but sceptics say it’s a far-reaching purge of the crown prince’s critics. Regardless, it’s the kingdom’s biggest political shake up in 80 years. So what does it mean for the country's future? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world