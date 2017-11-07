Maduro plans to restructure Venezuela’s debt

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has admitted that the country can't pay its debts, but he has a plan to keep Venezuela afloat. Adefemi Akinsanya reports. Interview with Stuart Culverhouse, Head of Macro and Fixed Income Research at Exotix Capital.