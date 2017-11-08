Chemical Weapons Investigation: Russia rejected inquiry blaming Syrian regime

Russia has blocked a report that blames the Syrian regime for a deadly toxic gas attack which killed dozens of civilians. An international inquiry found the Assad regime was responsible for the 4th of April attack in the opposition-held town of Khan Shaykhun. On Tuesday, the Kremlin vetoed attempts to allow the investigation to continue beyond its mandate. Philip Owira reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world