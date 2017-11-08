Lebanon’s political uncertainty

Tensions in the Arab world are growing by the day. Saudi Arabia has accused Lebanon of declaring war against the kingdom following so-called acts of aggression by Hezbollah. This comes just days after the shock announcement that Lebanon's prime minister is stepping down. In a televised address from the Saudi capital, Saad Hariri resigned. He said he feared for his life, before criticising Iran and Hezbollah for meddling in Arab affairs. But Tehran dismissed the allegations, saying Hariri was pressured into stepping down by the United States and Saudi Arabia. So what does this all mean for Lebanon and the region?