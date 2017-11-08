WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon’s political uncertainty
Tensions in the Arab world are growing by the day. Saudi Arabia has accused Lebanon of declaring war against the kingdom following so-called acts of aggression by Hezbollah. This comes just days after the shock announcement that Lebanon's prime minister is stepping down. In a televised address from the Saudi capital, Saad Hariri resigned. He said he feared for his life, before criticising Iran and Hezbollah for meddling in Arab affairs. But Tehran dismissed the allegations, saying Hariri was pressured into stepping down by the United States and Saudi Arabia. So what does this all mean for Lebanon and the region? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
Lebanon’s political uncertainty
November 8, 2017
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us