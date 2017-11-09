Turkey-US Relations: Turkish PM Yildirim visits US to review ties

The Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is in Washington to meet US Vice President Mike Pence. Both countries have partially resumed their visa services, following a diplomatic dispute last month. But for Turkey, terror groups like FETO and the YPG remain at the heart of the problem. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world