Blockading Yemen

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh's international airport. Houthi fighters across the border in Yemen say it was a fair target. And in response, the Saudi crown prince ordered a full blockade on the country, whose people are already suffering through a war. Aid agencies are livid. The Red Cross says Saudi Arabia is not just blocking weapons from coming in, but keeping food aid from millions on the verge of starvation.