Money Talks: Swedish car company breaks speed records

while some countries are trying to combat traffic and pollution others just want to break speed records and a Swedish car company has done just that. Let's take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world