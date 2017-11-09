Money Talks: Demand growth for US Shale oil companies slowing

Global oil prices have rallied to their highest point from 2015. But a new report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries suggests some worrying trends for oil producers. It says higher prices will encourage US shale oil companies to boost output and it sees demand growth slowing. As Mobin Nasir reports, the latest spike could be driven more by fear of recent developments in Saudi Arabia, the world's top petroleum exporter. Interview with Qamar Energy Chief Executive Officer Robin Mills.