Money Talks: Arrest of Saudi officials hikes oil prices
A royal flush in Saudi Arabia has seen some of its most influential princes and officials swept from power. The move has driven global oil prices higher and as Mobin Nasir reports the arrest of prominent members of the royal family like Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, could have far reaching consequences for the Kingdom as well as many corporate giants. For more TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir joins us in the studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 9, 2017
