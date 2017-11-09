Money Talks: Fox plans to sell most of the company to Disney

The entertainment industry rarely stands still for long. Recent mega mergers have included Verizon's purchase of AOL and Yahoo and Comcast's acquisition of NBC Universal. Now Rupert Murdoch has apparently been in talks to sell most of his 21st Century Fox empire to Walt Disney. The discussions have reportedly stopped but such a deal could benefit both companies. Interview with the Executive Editor of The Drum's Found Remote Natan Edelsburg.