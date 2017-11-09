Next Generation Tennis: New rules aimed at boosting popularity

To sport now, and tennis and as the top ranked men prepare for the ATP World Tour Finals in London the best youngsters in the sport are battling it out to be crowned Next Generation champion in Milan. The tournament is also being used as a platform to shake up the rules in an attempt to appeal to a wider audience. Lance Santos reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world