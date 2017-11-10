Turkey-US Relations: Turkish PM Yildirim wraps up official meeting with US VP Pence

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has met US Vice President Mike Pence during his 4-day visit to the United States. Both countries are looking to resolve a diplomatic dispute that's built up over the past month. As our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, a full recovery may take longer than anticipated. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world