Nigeria Science: Mobile laboratory helps students experiment

Many rural secondary schools in Nigeria lack equipment in their science labs, so students are forced to learn without practical experiments. But as John Joe Regan reports, a mobile science lab is trying to change that. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world