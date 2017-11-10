Myanmar Arrests: Myanmar imprisons journalists for two months

The journalists were arrested on October the 27th, for possession of a drone. They were filming a documentary in the capital Naypyidaw. They appeared in court on Friday for the first time since their arrests. Lau Hon Meng, a Singaporean, and Mok Choy Lin, a Malaysian, were on assignment. Their local interpreter, Aung Naing Soe, and their driver, Hla Tin, were also arrested. The four will face more charges relating to import and export laws.