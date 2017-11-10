WORLD
Succeeding Mugabe
Emmerson Mnangagwa has been vice president since 2014. He was exiled with the country's leader during the war against white minority rule, and many had expected him to take over. But it wasn't to be. Mugabe has accused him of disloyalty and deceit. His former deputy has now reportedly left the country because of death threats. Mugabe accuses him of consulting Church prophets to find out when the 93-year-old president will die. And after expelling him from the party, Mugabe warned others could be next. Now, Grace Mugabe is set to be appointed vice president next month. So is she guaranteed to take over, or could we see another plot twist? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
