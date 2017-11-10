Climate Change: Bee decline threatens entire ecosystems

Bees are having really hard time nowadays. They face increased the risk of extinction because of climate change and use of pestics. A Turkish beekeeper says "Now, out of nowhere, we're losing our bees." Francis Collings reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world