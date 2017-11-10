Strait Talk: Political crisis hits Lebanon, while siege in Eastern Ghouta continues its chokehold

In this week's Strait Talk, we discuss why global outcry over the suffocation of Eastern Ghouta in Syria could play into the Assad regime's hands. Plus Lebanon left leaderless. Will Saad Hariri's resignation spell another proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran- and how will Turkey respond?