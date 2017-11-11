Manus Island Camps: Refugees face squalid conditions at closed camp

Nearly two weeks after the Manus Island detention was closed, the asylum-seekers still living there are facing increasingly dire conditions. The immigration camp formerly run by Australia is being dismantled by Papua New Guinea's government. Philip Owira Reports.