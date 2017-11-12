Delhi's Dirty Air: Indian capital facing unprecedented pollution

There is a public health emergency in India. And its happening in the capital, New Delhi. The city has been under a thick blanket of smog, caused by unprecedented pollution. Ishan Russell tells us why the city is out of breath.