Climate Change: Global warming putting homes at risk in US

In the US northeast, coastal erosion is one of the most obvious effects of climate change. As President Trump prepares for his country's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, some people on Plum Island in Massachusetts are facing the threat of losing their homes due to climate change.