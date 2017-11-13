Middle East Earthquake: Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

At least 200 people have been killed in western Iran after a powerful earthquake struck the region on Sunday evening. Hundreds more have been injured - including many in neighbouring Iraq. The number of killed is expected to rise. Kerry Alexandra has more.