Money Talks: Disney announce new installment of Star Wars

Entertainment giant Walt Disney has missed its profit targets for 2017 but who cares? They have just announced a brand new installment of one of the best loved movie franchises ever. Let us take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world