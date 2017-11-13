Money Talks: Global gold demand is at lowest since 2009

The global demand for gold has fallen by 9% compared to the same period 2016. That is according to the World Gold Council's latest report. Analysis by Alistair Hewitt Head of the Market Intelligence Group at the World Gold Council. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world