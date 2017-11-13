Middle East Earthquake: Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

It's been almost 24 hours since a powerful earthquake struck near the border of Iran and Iraq but the search for survivors continues. So far, more than 400 people are known to have died and at least 6000 injured. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world