Art blooms in the desert

After ten years of planning, five years of delays, and hundreds of millions of dollars spent, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has finally opened its doors to the public. The museum is being celebrated in some circles. But what about the controversies that come with it? Zeynep Gokce brings us that story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world