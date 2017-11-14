November 14, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO’s Afghan troop boost
NATO and the United States are sending 3,000 more soldiers to Afghanistan. Some generals on the ground call wildly insufficient to combat the country's worsening security situation. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
NATO’s Afghan troop boost
Explore