Money Talks: EU agree to impose sanctions against Venezuela

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions against Venezuela. It says it is hoping to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into returning to democracy. The decision was made as Venezuela prepares to restructure parts of its foreign debt. Caitlin McGee reports. For more on this we are joined by Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of Gear Capital Partners and TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world