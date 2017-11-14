UK Islamophobia: Muslims fear anti-Islam revenge attacks in UK

New figures show Islamophobic hate crimes have increased significantly in the UK following several deadly terror attacks. One of those was when a Cardiff man drove a van into Muslim worshippers outside a mosque in June. Yasmin Khatun Dewan visited the community and sent this report.