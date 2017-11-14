The War in Yemen: Airports and border crossings reopen in Yemen

Some airports and border crossings have now reopened in Yemen after a week long blockade by the Saudi-led coalition. The closure crippled the flow of aid into the country and left many Yemenis without the food or medicine they need. Abubakr Al Shamahi has this report.