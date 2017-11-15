Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Myanmar army denies atrocities in Rakhine State

Myanmar's military has released a report clearing itself of any atrocities against Rohingya Muslims. The army has been accused of carrying out rapes and killings and burning of homes in Rakhine state, forcing 600-thousand people to flee across the border to Bangladesh. TRT World's Asia Correspondent Shamim Chowdhury has the details.