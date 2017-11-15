WORLD
Sanctioning Venezuela
Sanctions have hit Venezuela once again, this time from both sides of the Atlantic. The US and the European Union are imposing new restrictions on the crisis-hit country. After a contentious election earlier this year, 10 more Venezuelan officials have been targeted by Washington. They're accused of undermining democracy through corruption. Meanwhile the EU is set to impose an arms embargo. But Venezuelans are already suffering. With food and medicine hard to come by, many are starving, some even to the point of death. So are sanctions really the answer? Will they force President Maduro's hand, or just give him more ammunition to blame the West for his country's problems? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
