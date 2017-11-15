Murder on the Orient Express returns to the big screen

Murder on the Orient Express, one of Agatha Christie's most popular murder mysteries, has returned to theatres for the second time in its latest adaptation. The mystery that stretches from London to Istanbul, is just one of Christie's vast body of work to make it from the page to the screen. Moviemakers have a long history of turning to literature for inspiration and great subject matter and it seems each time one of her books is made into a film, it becomes an instant hit.