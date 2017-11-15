Money Talks: Global growth, Online banking, Norway oil drilling, Electric bike

China has sounded the alarm over the global economy at a summit of Asian leaders in Manila. Chinese premiere Li Keqiang warned about increasing protectionism and inequality and the latest figures appear to bear him out. Chinese data point to its economy slowing but Europe appears to be roaring back to life. Staci Bivens takes a look now at how the diverging global economy could make things rather tricky for policymakers. For more on this Market Analyst David Madden of CMC Markets joins us from London. In the UK going to a bank to do your chores has been on the decline for many years. More and more people prefer to go online and that is led to many branches of leading banks to shut shop. In 2017 a record number will be closing down for good. Muttalip Erdogan has more from London. Greenpeace and other environmental activists are suing Norway's government in the first case of its kind. The groups say the country's oil exploration activities in the Arctic are against the law and must be stopped. Proceedings at the Oslo District Court are underway. Interview with Dr. Catherine Banet University of Oslo Associate Professor of Petroleum and Energy Law. Now they may not make much noise, but electric bikes have been creating quite a buzz at the Milan Motorcycle show. And even though only a tenth of the two-wheelers on display were electric, industry experts predict demand for them is going to accelerate, especially as consumers become increasingly concerned for the environment. Christine Pirovolakis was there, and sent this report.