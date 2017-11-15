WORLD
2 MIN READ
Aaron Hernandez and CTE: Interview with Susan Candiotti
It's one of the most gripping, and tragic stories surrounding the NFL in recent years. In April, former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell, while appealing a life sentence for murder. Now, a recent autopsy on his brain showed he suffered from one of the most serious cases of CTE - a degenerative brain disease - seen in a man of his age. We talked with journalist Susan Candiotti who has followed the Hernandez case from the very beginning. Beyond The Game is five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
